ZClassic Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $459,721.73 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00067675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00038108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

