Zentry One Day Volume Reaches $5.30 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $96.49 million and $5.30 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zentry has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zentry

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,481,622,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,791,204,003 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,481,622,842.81472 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01561652 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $5,741,152.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

