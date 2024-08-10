Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Zillow Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zillow Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. 1,196,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,878. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

