Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Zillow Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zillow Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 1,196,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,298. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

