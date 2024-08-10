zkSync One Day Trading Volume Hits $40.97 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, zkSync has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One zkSync token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market cap of $432.45 million and approximately $40.97 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.11363758 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $43,171,204.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

