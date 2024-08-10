Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.25. 1,881,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

