ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 7,669,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710,231. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,448,000. Delta Global Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 280.1% during the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 2,593,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% in the first quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

