1,124 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by LPF Advisors LLC

LPF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.66. The company had a trading volume of 379,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.70 and its 200 day moving average is $242.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $254.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

