12,663 Shares in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth $471,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth $3,270,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $312,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA BITB traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $33.07. 1,323,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $40.16.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.