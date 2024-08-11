3,034 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.