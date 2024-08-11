3,239 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.16. 688,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.75.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.