58,084 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $112.80. 556,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,976. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $115.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.58%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

