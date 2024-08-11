7,735 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,449 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SLV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,934,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,317,611. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

