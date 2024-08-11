8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded 8X8 from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.96.

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth $732,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 188.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,279,145 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 146.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 98,308 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

