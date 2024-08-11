Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,861 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,209 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

ABT traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,857. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.86. The firm has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

