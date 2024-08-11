AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AC Immune in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

AC Immune Stock Down 4.7 %

AC Immune stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 26.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AC Immune by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 328,312 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

