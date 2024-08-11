ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $111,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

