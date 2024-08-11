Adshares (ADS) Reaches One Day Volume of $37.79

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and $37.79 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750,284 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

