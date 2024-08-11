Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.83.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.83. 715,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,492. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 464.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 122.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,920,000 after acquiring an additional 94,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 203,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

