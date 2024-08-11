Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.03.

AEVA opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

