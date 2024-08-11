Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $197,880.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AFL opened at $101.21 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $10,878,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Aflac by 55.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

