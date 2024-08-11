agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGL. Robert W. Baird started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

AGL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,045,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. agilon health has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in agilon health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in agilon health by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

