Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. 959,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,068. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

