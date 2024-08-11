Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $134.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $160.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.50. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.