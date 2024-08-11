Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $100.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.51. 6,536,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,274. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,880,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.