Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.34-6.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.97-4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.340-6.470 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

