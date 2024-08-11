Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNT. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Allient Price Performance

Allient stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 211,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,446. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $345.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Allient has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Allient had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allient will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allient by 798.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Allient in the first quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Allient during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Stories

