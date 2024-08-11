Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Sells $5,305,500.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY opened at $269.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $274.93.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $390,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.