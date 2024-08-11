Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.39. 13,549,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,609,316. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,808 shares of company stock valued at $25,586,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.