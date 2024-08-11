Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$56.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price objective on Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.33.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded down C$3.90 on Friday, hitting C$51.00. 306,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,763. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

