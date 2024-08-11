Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMBC

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

AMBC opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $505.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ambac Financial Group

In other Ambac Financial Group news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 116,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,699. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 116,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,016 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 199,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after buying an additional 65,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.