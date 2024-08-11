AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Lowered to $65.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

AMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE AMN traded down $4.07 on Friday, reaching $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.