Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) PT Raised to $9.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s current price.

AMPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. 725,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,681. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $285.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 251,898 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth $495,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 422.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 311,646 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 87.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 195,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

