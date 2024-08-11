Analysts Issue Forecasts for Matador Resources’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee forecasts that the energy company will earn $7.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 424,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 329,522 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $236,995 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

