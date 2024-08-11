Analysts Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) PT at $1.97

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.94 million, a PE ratio of 160.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

