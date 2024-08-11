Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $128.43

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,232 shares of company stock worth $4,100,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $132.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

