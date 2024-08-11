Analysts Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Price Target at C$34.38

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.36.

JWEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$31.57 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.68%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

