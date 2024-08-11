Analysts Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $54.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 and sold 147,988 shares valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $37.13 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

