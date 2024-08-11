Analysts Set Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD) PT at C$11.44

Shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.44.
SGD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowline Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
