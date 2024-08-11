Analysts Set Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD) PT at C$11.44

Shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.44.

SGD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowline Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Snowline Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SGD

Snowline Gold Price Performance

SGD opened at C$4.24 on Tuesday. Snowline Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.50.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Snowline Gold

(Get Free Report

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.