ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,129,527.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,129,527.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $1,101,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,953,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,202 shares of company stock worth $9,387,374. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 195,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

