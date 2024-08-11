Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $74.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. 1,885,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

