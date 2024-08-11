Apollo Currency (APL) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.32

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00035005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

