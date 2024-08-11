Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of APO opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

