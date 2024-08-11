Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT Lowered to $9.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AAOI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $301.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.97. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

