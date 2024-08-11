Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 45.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Apyx Medical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of APYX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 96,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,656. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

