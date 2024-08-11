Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 45.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Apyx Medical Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of APYX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 96,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,656. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.87.
