Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

ARCT stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,846,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

