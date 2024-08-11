Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s previous close.

ARLO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,755. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $138,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.