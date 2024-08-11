Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AORT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

AORT traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $24.85. 333,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Artivion has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Artivion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after buying an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 564,549 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Artivion by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artivion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

