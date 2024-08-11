Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AORT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 333,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Artivion has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Artivion by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

