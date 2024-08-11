ASD Price Hits $0.0381 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 1% higher against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $25.17 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010532 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.49 or 0.98411430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03775519 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,387,067.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.